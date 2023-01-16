CLINTON — Following passage of the Protect Illinois Communities Act – a law that bans the sale, distribution and manufacturing of assault weapons and high-caliber rifles that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed last week – Whiteside County's sheriff sent out a public statement that says he will not enforce it.
“As your duly elected Sheriff, my job and my office are sworn, in fact, to protect the citizens of Whiteside County. This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness,” Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker’s statement reads.
He stated part of his duties is to protect the rights provided by the Constitution.
"One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd Amendment," he wrote. "The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.
“I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."
Booker's statements says "neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.”
Other Illinois sheriff’s departments in agreement with Booker’s statement include Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, along with sheriffs of more than 90 other Illinois counties.
The law, prompted by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park as well as other frequent occurrences of gun violence within the state, bans the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-powered assault weapons that fire dozens of rounds within seconds and .50-caliber rifles, the largest sniper rifle previously available to civilians, firing ammunition half an inch in diameter.
Magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds are also banned, as are those for handguns holding more than 15 rounds.
Any device converting a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm or otherwise increasing rate of fire is now deemed illegal under the legislation.
The act allows dealers or retailers of firearms in Illinois to sell to outside of the state or to law enforcement if they so choose. The legislation also allows, during traffic stops for instance, the Illinois State Police to have the ability to quickly ensure an individual’s firearm is legally owned and also gives them the authority to modify the list of banned firearms as new or “copycat” models enter the market.
People who own one or more of the 170 firearms listed as banned under the law are now required to register the make, model and serial number of each of the firearms with the Illinois State Police by the deadline of Jan. 1, 2024. Failure to register firearms may be punishable as a Class 2 felony.
The legal age at which an Illinois resident is able to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification Card remains 21 years old, though individuals 18 through 20 years old may obtain an FOID with the consent of a parent or legal guardian.
Additionally, the Department of Natural Resources is authorized by a provision of the legislation to adopt administrative rules exempting weapons used only for hunting that are expressly permitted under the Illinois Wildlife Code.
Joining California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, Illinois became the ninth state in the U.S. to implement a ban of this nature when the 68-41 House vote passed the bill into law Jan. 10.
As to the sheriffs saying they will not enforce the law, Pritzker says they don't "get to choose which laws you comply with in the state of Illinois. But the reality is that the State Police is responsible for enforcement, as are all law enforcement all across this state, and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.