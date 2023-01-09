CLINTON — Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet on Feb. 11 at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton.
This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Grants from this event will go toward projects that uphold WTU’s mission.
The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $25 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 4, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
If attendees purchase banquet tickets for eight people (or more) and become a Table Captain, they also will receive entry in the Table Captain-Only Special Whitetails Unlimited Life Membership Drawing. Sponsors are welcome and appreciated. Silver Sponsors donating $200 in cash will receive a WTU sponsor Browning 2-piece knife set and decal, a one-year WTU membership and an entry in the Sponsor-Only Special Gun Drawing to be held if 12 or more cash sponsors are collected. Sponsors donating $300 in cash will receive the above benefits, plus two additional chances in the Sponsor-Only Gun Drawing, a WTU Gold Sponsor gift and $100 more in general raffle tickets.
Also available is a $100 Big Bucks Package. The package, valued at $250, includes 88 general raffle tickets for guns and merchandise, six chances at the "Top Gun" and WTU gift.
To date, more than $8 million has been donated in Iowa for WTU education, conservation and preservation efforts.
To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. You may also call Jeff Ebensberger at 249-0380, Mike Bray at 249-5058, Pat Barrett at 249-4077, Dan Determan at 249-2973, Scott Parker at 249-2399, Brian Johnson at 249-8990, Ryan Rogis at 593-2259, Matt Lampe at 559-0055, Lee Bromley at 212-9698, Chris Sheridan at 249-1449, Nick Stahl at 271-3284, Brandon Determine at 321-2975, Tyler Hines 357-5854, Devin Ebensberger 249-0380 or TJ Goff at 321-2753. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 1-800-274-5471, or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Founded in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited is a national nonprofit conservation organization. Their mission is to raise funds in support of education, habitat enhancement and acquisition, and the preservation of the hunting tradition for the benefit of the white-tailed deer and other wildlife. When it comes to the whitetail and its environment, WTU's degree of professionalism and dedication has earned them the reputation of being the nation's premier whitetail organization.
