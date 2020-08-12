blue logo

CLINTON — We have been contacting our local businesses to see if they are open.

Here is what we know so far:

Sweetheart Bakery and Homer's Deli: Currently without power; will open when it is restored.

Don's Jewelry: Currently without power; will open when it is restored.

Classic Bodyworks: Currently no power, but encouraging people to stop to make estimates at this time. The business will begin work when power is restored.

Clover Hills: Open. Phone service is down, so people will need to stop in.

Happy Joe's: Open for delivery, carry out and dine in.

Deanna's Java at the Paul's location: Open for drive-thru only, no delivery.

Lyons Filling Station: Up and running as normal

Advanced Foot & Ankle: Open by appointment only .

Vitale's: Closed until Aug. 18.

Tags