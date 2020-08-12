CLINTON — We have been contacting our local businesses to see if they are open.
Here is what we know so far:
Sweetheart Bakery and Homer's Deli: Currently without power; will open when it is restored.
Don's Jewelry: Currently without power; will open when it is restored.
Classic Bodyworks: Currently no power, but encouraging people to stop to make estimates at this time. The business will begin work when power is restored.
Clover Hills: Open. Phone service is down, so people will need to stop in.
Happy Joe's: Open for delivery, carry out and dine in.
Deanna's Java at the Paul's location: Open for drive-thru only, no delivery.
Lyons Filling Station: Up and running as normal
Advanced Foot & Ankle: Open by appointment only .
Vitale's: Closed until Aug. 18.
