CLINTON — When looking at the map outlining where each case of COVID-19 is across Iowa, you will notice the eastern half of the state has far more cases than the western half.
Of the 1,710 cases reported in the Hawkeye state, more than 950 of those cases are in counties along and east of Highway 63, an area that includes Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Davenport and Clinton.
Many have asked what makes this part of the state more of a "hot spot" for COVID-19 than other parts of Iowa.
Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager in Clinton, says it comes down to how densely populated this region is.
"Part of the reason is the eastern part of the state has the larger population than western and several of the larger cities in Iowa," Cullen told the Clinton Herald.
Other health officials across the state agree with Cullen's assessment. Edward Rivers, Health Department Director in Scott County, says people should keep in mind that Scott and Linn counties are the state’s second and third largest metropolitan areas.
Also, Rivers mentioned the state’s first case of COVID-19 was in nearby Johnson County. He says with community spread and higher populations in this region, it was by fate this area would have higher numbers than the western part of the state. In addition to the higher population, Rivers says people coming to the region from Chicagoland are not making the situation any better.
“It’s difficult to know where a particular case originated,” Rivers said. “But it is certainly not good having Chicagoans coming into our community potentially spreading the disease.”
Rivers is referring to the Scott County Conservation Board, which decided to stop Illinois golfers from playing at Glynn's Creek Golf Course north of the Quad-Cities. There was a report that golfers from Chicago came to the course to play, and the golf course wanted to enforce Illinois’ “stay-at-home order.”
Though Rivers raised valid points about the golfers from Chicago, Amy McCoy, COVID-19 Media Relations Representative with the Iowa Department of Public Health, agrees with Rivers to a certain extent. She says it is hard to say that Eastern Iowa’s number of cases is because of Chicago, but they are watching what is going on in the surrounding states.
“People may have traveled from many places around the country and world that had earlier spread,” McCoy said. “So, we don't necessarily attribute increased activity on the eastern portion solely to proximity to Chicago; however, we do continue to monitor patterns regionally around the state in addition to within the state to help understand activity level.”
McCoy, Rivers, and Cullen all agree that the best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to stay home and only travel if it is essential. Cullen says if you do have to go to the grocery store, only send one person from the household. McCoy agrees, and she says in addition to that people in the region can follow the same protocol that everyone across the nation is doing by keeping their distance from others.
“Stay home whenever possible,” McCoy said. “And only go out for essential items, practice social distancing, cover coughs and sneezes and consider wearing a face-covering when you do need to leave the house or interact with others. Encourage these same messages and actions among your own family and friends and stay up to date on information through local and state public health.”
By the Numbers:
Iowa is broken down into six regions by the Regional Medical Coordination Center or RMCC, and it details how hospitals in those regions are keeping up during the outbreak. Eastern Iowa is divided into two regions, Region 6 and Region 5, which includes Clinton and Jackson counties.
As of April 13, Region 5 had 55 patients hospitalized and 12 were admitted within the last day. In addition, there are 24 patients in ICU and 15 are on ventilators. The region has 727 inpatient beds available, 85 ICU beds and 166 ventilators.
