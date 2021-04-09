CLINTON — A Clinton man was granted suspended sentences Thursday on three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.
Samuel W. Wierenga, 23, 655 Second Ave. South, was sentenced Thursday on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic offender, a Class D felony; and one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Wierenga pleaded guilty to the charges Feb. 17. The plea agreement filed Feb. 17 said the State would recommend a prison term of up to 20 years.
Instead, Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen ordered one sentence not to exceed 10 years, two sentences not to exceed five years and one sentence not to exceed two years be suspended. Telleen suspended one $1,370 fine, two $1,025 fines and one $855 fine. Wierenga was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the court.
Wierenga was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, and complete the One Eighty Program and any other conditions set by the probation officer.
According to the affidavit, at 12:35 p.m. July 31, a woman called into dispatch to report threatening messages from Wierenga. Shortly after law enforcement personnel arrived, they saw a vehicle known to be associated to Wierenga. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Wierenga was identified as the front seat passenger. He was placed in handcuffs. Dispatch confirmed Wierenga was wanted on two local arrest warrants.
Haleigh M. Parr was identified as the driver. As she was attempting to locate a cigarette at Wierenga’s request, an officer saw what appeared to be a 9 mm round laying on the front passenger floor. The officer detected a burnt marijuana odor coming from the open sunroof of the vehicle, according to court records. Parr was instructed to exit the vehicle. Officers located two bags in the back seat of the vehicle.
According to court documents, one bag contained a loaded handgun, a white crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine and a paper identification card with Wierenga’s name. The officer also saw numerous bags, ammunition cans and lock boxes. The officer was instructed to discontinue the search and apply for a search warrant.
Wierenga admitted the bag that contained the gun and suspected methamphetamine belonged to him but denied that the gun or suspected methamphetamine belonged to him, the affidavit says. The suspected methamphetamine weighed 13.3 grams with packaging. There was no tax stamp affixed to the packaging.
In connection with the case, Parr, 24, of Clinton, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, lisdexamfetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Final pretrial conferences are scheduled for July 8. A jury trial is scheduled to begin July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.