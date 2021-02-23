CLINTON — Prosecutors will recommend a Clinton man receive a prison sentence of up to 20 years in connection with a methamphetamine case, according to a plea agreement.
Samuel W. Wierenga, 23, 655 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony.
The State will recommend a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to the plea agreement, but will not seek weapon enhancement pursuant to Iowa Code as originally charged, the plea agreement states.
Wierenga pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. The State will recommend a prison sentence of up to two years to be served concurrently with the sentence on the other three charges, the plea agreement says.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 8.
Haleigh M. Parr, 24, 362 19th Place, is also charged in connection with the case. She is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, lisdexamfetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Final pretrial conferences are scheduled for July 8. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Jul 19.
According to the affidavit, at 12:35 p.m. July 31, a woman called into dispatch to report threatening messages from Wierenga. Shortly after law enforcement personnel arrived, they saw a vehicle known to be associated to Wierenga. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Wierenga was identified as the front seat passenger. He was placed in handcuffs. Dispatch confirmed Wierenga was wanted on two local arrest warrants.
Parr was identified as the driver. As she was attempting to located a cigarette at Wierenga’s request, an officer saw what appeared to be a 9 mm round laying on the front passenger floor. The officer detected a burnt marijuana odor coming from the open sunroof of the vehicle, according to court records. Parr was instructed to exit the vehicle. Officers located two bags in the back seat of he vehicle.
According to court documents, one bag contained a loaded handgun, a white crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine and a paper identification card with Wierenga’s name. The officer also saw numerous bags, ammunition cans and lock boxes. The officer was instructed to discontinue the search and apply for a search warrant.
Wierenga admitted the bag that contained the gun and suspected methamphetamine belonged to him but denied that the gun or suspected methamphetamine belonged to him, the affidavit says. The suspected methamphetamine weighed 13.3 grams with packaging. There was no tax stamp affixed to the packaging.
