DEWITT — Dennis Voss, president of Padgett Business Services of the Quad Cities, owns two offices in Moline, Illinois, one in Davenport and one in Eldridge.
Now, he owns one in Clinton and another in DeWitt, too.
Recently, Deb Wiese, of Deb Wiese’s Bookkeeping & Tax Service, sold both her Clinton and DeWitt offices to Voss.
Wiese, who has been in business since 1981, said she has been contemplating selling her business for the last couple of years.
Wiese and Voss knew of each other but didn’t know one another very well. However, thanks to the advice of a mutual acquaintance, Wiese decided to contact Voss and enlist his help.
“Between the labor market getting tougher, and employees having health issues …” running the business has been harder,” Wiese related. “So, this fall, I called Dennis and the rest is history.”
The two pulled the sale together in less than two months.
A couple of things she would like community members to understand is that – first and foremost – she is not retiring. Wiese will stay on as an employee. Also, all of her employees still have jobs.
And in Wiese’s mind, not being the boss anymore won’t be bad at all.
“I absolutely love being an employee,” she said with a smile. “I enjoyed being the boss, but it’s not as much fun as some make it out to be. I’m really content and happy. I’m very hopeful for the future. I don’t think you could find a better mix of businesses.”
Wiese’s Bookkeeping & Tax Service provided a variety of services including, personal and small business tax preparation, electronic filing, payroll services and personal and small business bookkeeping.
Padgett Business Services is a complete financial reporting and income tax service for independent business owners.
Voss, who lives in Eldridge with his wife, Marcia, grew up and has clients in Clinton, and has wanted his business to have a physical presence there for a while.
Not to mention, expanding his business into Clinton and DeWitt bodes well for his company.
“It’s very fortunate for my clients,” Voss related. “It speaks well of the future of the business.”
Ensuring the business will continue for years to come, he added, is the fact his family – including his son, Brandon; daughter, Brianna; and his nephew, Michael – all work for him.
“This is such a good opportunity to gain great clients, and our companies are such a similar fit,” Voss noted. “We have young accountants who are aggressive and want to grow the business.”
Wiese and Voss emphasized all the files belonging to clients in DeWitt and Clinton will remain in their respective offices and will not be moved elsewhere.
Wiese said she looks forward to working for Voss for years to come and is comforted by the fact her clients will be part of a larger company that can provide more resources.
While she may no longer hold the title of boss, Wiese’s concern for her clients’ well-being always will be in the forefront of her mind.
“I wanted to know my clients would be taken care of,” she shared. “I feel confident Dennis and his employees will do that – with my help. I look forward to doing this for years to come.”
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
