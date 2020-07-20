CLINTON — The Wild Rose Casino brought in over $3 million in revenue in June, General Manager Steve Nauman said last week.
June gaming revenue for the Wild Rose in Clinton was about $3.314 million, “probably the best month we’ve had in 10 years,” Nauman said. The June numbers were aided in part by Illinois casinos not being open in June, Nauman said.
For July, business haas been steady. “It hasn’t been horrible,” Nauman said. “It’s hasn’t been fantastic. But it’s been I would say it’s been better than I thought it was going to be with everything that’s going on.”
Casinos in Iowa were ordered closed from March 17 to May 31 by Gov. Kim Reynolds due to COVID-19. The Clinton Wild Rose Casino more than $1.2 million in revenue in March prior to the closing of the casino, more than $2.6 million in revenue in February and more than $2 million in revenue in January, Nauman said.
