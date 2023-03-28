CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public.
Revelation - A Tribute to Journey started from the love and respect for the musicians that make up one of the best bands out of California.
Danny Wayman with his amazing vocal ability, perfectly emulates the vocal style of Steve Perry. Craig Shores on drums and vocals; Nate Holt providing the sounds on keyboards, rhythm guitar and vocals; Curtis Anderson with the energy of driving bass and also providing voice as another lead vocalist; and David Williams, who amps up the sound with his electrifying work on lead guitar and vocals, round out this tribute band.
Revelation - A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest.
Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
