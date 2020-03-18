CLINTON — The empty parking lot at Wild Rose Casino and Resort is another reminder of how the COVID-19 virus is continuing to change Gateway-area residents' daily lives.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a state of public health disaster emergency that closed down casinos across the state, among other businesses, for at least two weeks. Richard Gilson, of Wild Rose Casino and Resort, says once they received word it was time to close things down, they acted quickly to ensure the public and their workers were safe.
"We're not accustomed to closing casinos. We would prefer to be opening brand new casinos," Gilson told the Clinton Herald on Wednesday. "But, when the governor says we're closing, and you understand the Coronavirus, and what's going on. And you understand what we're trying to do as a nation, you're going to do your part, and you're going to close."
Gilson says they received the proclamation from the governor around 10:30 a.m. and immediately acted to make sure everyone was off the casino floor by noon. Since the casino normally shuts down during the week for a few hours overnight, Gilson says they have things in place like locks and gates to secure the casino.
People who were staying at the hotel were able to spend one final night at Wild Rose, but they too had to leave at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Though the governor's order did not force casinos to shut down their hotel operations, Gilson says they wanted to ensure everyone was safe. So they took that extra precaution.
After making sure everyone vacated the premises, they begin looking at events and concerts that are upcoming and began reaching out to work on rescheduling them. Part of the governor's order is a ban on events and mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
Gilson says there was one concert planned for March 28, Sha Na Na. He says they made contact with the group's road manager to postpone the concert.
"We haven't set a definite date yet," Gilson said. "But we do plan on having them in the future."
Gilson says there weren't any weddings planned at the casino during this timeframe, but there were other smaller events that had to be postponed as well.
"There have been some people who have been disappointed," Gilson said. "But, at this point in time, the general public has been very understanding what's going on and they've been very accepting. We want to work with them and have these events, we just want to have them when they are safe and allowed."
With the casino shutting down and many workers having to stay at home, the question many are pondering is what happens to them financially. Gilson says despite the unfortunate circumstances, the employees at Wild Rose are the most valuable asset and they will not be forgotten during these unprecedented times.
"Our employees do a tremendous job, we got to have them," Gilson said. "We owe them something. We are working on a plan right now. And, I think we're going to come up with a package for them."
Gilson says he wants to offer this to the employees before going into further details, but says he will tell the Clinton Herald when the package becomes official.
