CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino & Hotel has announced that One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will take the stage in the Oakwood Ballroom on Aug. 6.
Tickets will start at $25, tax and convenience fees not included.
One Night of Queen is a live concert remarkably recreating the sound, look and showmanship of Queen — arguably one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Having been hailed as the World’s Premiere Queen Tribute Band, Gary Mullen & The Works have received rave reviews from over 650 performing arts centers, casinos, fairs, and festivals since 2008.
In 2000, lead vocalist Gary Mullen won ITV’s “Stars in their Eyes” grand finale with a record number of nearly 900,000 votes, which led to him forming his band “The Works” in 2002. The band, composed of Davie Brockett on guitar, Jon Halliwell on drums, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Mullen, who, according to Brian May on national television said, “shares more than a likeness to Freddie,” will bring the spirit and passion of rock icon Freddie Mercury to life on stage with One Night of Queen.
Gary Mullen & The Works performs the mega hits of which everyone is so familiar: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and many others.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m. and will be available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
