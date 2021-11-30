CLINTON — The Wild Rose Casino donated over $1,400 and various toys to the Scott for Tots program stemming from a fundraiser held by the casino in November.
Representatives of the Wild Rose Casino presented Scott for Tots organizer Scott Stubblefield with a $1,439 check and toys that were donated for the program. On Nov. 12, the Wild Rose Casino offered customers the opportunity to contribute $10 or a new unwrapped toy for $10 in free play, with proceeds going to Scott for Tots.
"(Stubblefield) does a good job in the community making everybody aware of what's needed," Wild Rose Casino Marketing Manager Jennifer Weaver said. "So when we saw that we just wanted to jump on board. So we held a fundraiser for our customers and the money that was raised basically was raised from our customers on that date."
This is the first time the Wild Rose Casino had a fundraiser for the Scott for Tots program, Weaver said. They have donated to other entities in previous years, including a toy drive last year and the Holiday Network in years past, she said.
The donation is huge for the Scott for Tots program, Stubblefield said. He noted the check and box donations plus another box in the employee area at the Wild Rose Casino.
"You're looking at probably 100 kids or better. Way more than that probably, several hundred kids that we're going to help just from their donation here," Stubblefield said. "That's going to help us absorb some of the excess that we're getting from some of the other drives that are going away."
Stubblefield believes they are "a little bit ahead of schedule." He noted donations do not usually pick up until after Thanksgiving.
"People don't think about Christmas until after Thanksgiving it seems like," Stubblefield said. "But with things like this and then we did the kickoff drive in October, I think we're a little bit ahead of schedule."
There are 30 locations throughout Clinton where individuals can drop off donations. Citizens First Bank can also accept cash donations, Stubblefield said. Representatives of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors will help pick up donations, Stubblefield said. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 12.
"If they can't get to us or one of the drop spots, get ahold of one of us," Stubblefield said. "Call Ruhl & Ruhl. We've got 20 Realtors throughout that will go down and they'll pick it up from you. So it's real nice how it's working out."
