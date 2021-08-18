CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino and Resort started off a little slower than usual in July, but the month is historically slow for sports betting, Steve Nauman, general manager, told the Clinton County Development Association board Wednesday.
The Field of Dreams game didn't garner much attention from betters, Nauman said. "There's so much online."
But football season is starting in a couple of weeks, and betting should pick up then, Nauman said.
The Casino will host a wine festival Saturday, Sept. 11, featuring 10 eastern Iowa wineries and an Eagles tribute band, Hotel California. The outdoor event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are available through wildroseresorts.com.
"Most of the wineries within a two-hour drive are coming," Nauman said.
Staffing has been a problem for the casino recently, said Nauman. "I thought we were lucky," he said, but about 30 days ago the rug was pulled out from under him.
Hours for Coaches Corner Sports Bar and Grill have been reduced due to short staffing. Nauman estimated that 70% of the former employees had moved out of the area, many to be nearer to family.
With a tight labor market and inflation, industries are having staffing issues across the board, said CCDA Director Brigham Tubbs.
Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann reminded the board that Clinton County's population decreased by about 2,000 from the 2010 census to 2020. About 9,000 people who work in Clinton don't live there, he said.
"I think the city and county need to sit down and look at incentives," Determann said.
Fall grant applications will be sent to the screening committee by the end of the week, said CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez. The committee has until Sept. 10 to meet and make sure every group that applied qualifies.
Three organizations that were awarded money in the spring have not accepted their grant funds yet, Gutierrez said. They have until the end of the month to do so. Board members volunteered to contact the organizations.
