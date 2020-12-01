CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino and Resort General Manager Steve Nauman says he expects to see an increase in business due to Illinois casinos’ recent shutdown, but not as big of an increase as last time Iowa casinos were open and Illinois casinos were closed.
Nauman told the Clinton County Development Association that October was “a pretty good month.” The casino brought in $2.587 million in October. Nauman expects the Wild Rose Casino to see an increase in business for the last two weeks of November, Nauman said.
He cited Illinois casinos closing down.
“It was a bump for us last time,” Nauman said. “I personally think the situation’s changed some. I think we will get a bump but I don’t know if it’ll be like the last time.”
The Wild Rose Casino was closed for 10 weeks earlier this year, from mid-March to the end of May, under Gov. Kim Reynolds statewide emergency health proclamation announcing COVID-19 restrictions. Iowa casinos were allowed to reopen their doors June 1.
The Clinton Wild Rose Casino brought in over $23.9 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020, spanning from July 2019 to June 2020. This included two months, April and May, with no revenue due to the shutdown. The casino brought in about $1.2 million in March. The casino was ordered to be closed beginning March 17.
The Clinton Wild Rose Casino had its best month since at least July 2017 in June of this year with over $3.3 million in revenue. Nauman in July said the June revenue was probably the casino’s best month in 10 years.
But overall, the casino’s fiscal year 2020 revenue of about $23.9 million is over $5 million less than revenues in the previous two fiscal years. The casino in fiscal year 2019, spanning from July 2018 to June 2019, brought in $29.3 million in revenue. During that fiscal year, the casino brought in at least $2 million in 10 of the 12 months, with a fiscal year high of over $2.9 million in March 2019.
In fiscal year 2018, spanning from July 2017 to June 2018, the casino brought in over $30.1 million in revenues, bringing in at least $2 million in revenue every month. The casino brought in over $3 million in March 2018.
The Clinton Wild Rose Casino has brought in over $10 million in revenue so far in fiscal year 2021 in July, August, September and October of this year. The casino’s revenue was over $2.6 million in July, over $2.5 million in August and October and over $2.3 million in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.