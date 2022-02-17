DEWITT — A retirement at First Central State Bank’s sister financial institution, Maquoketa State Bank, is moving some familiar faces to new locations.
First Central’s Scott Wiley has been promoted to senior vice president/senior lender and is now at the DeWitt location. Wiley has served at First Central’s Eldridge location for 14 years. Wiley will take over for Leo McGarry, who has been promoted to Maquoketa State Bank president and CEO. McGarry is filling the opening for the recently retired Kevin Burns.
Wiley and McGarry worked side by side during the latter part of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition, First Central State Bank President and CEO Brigham Tubbs said.
“During his time with First Central, Scott has earned the respect of the lending team and executive management committee, while playing a big part in our success in Scott County,” Tubbs said. “We’re excited to see Scott transition into this new role, and we are confident he will continue the great relationships already established at our DeWitt location.”
Wiley is appreciative of the warm welcome already delivered by the city of DeWitt. And while he will be located in DeWitt the majority of the time, he will still maintain his relationships already developed in Scott County.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity and it’s already been a great transition,” Wiley said. “I’m excited for what the future holds.”
McGarry will take over for Burns, who has retired after 39 years with Maquoketa State Bank. McGarry has 20 years of experience with First Central State Bank, and most recently held the positions of SVP and senior lender.
McGarry has been an active member of the DeWitt community, serving on multiple boards and volunteering in community and bank events.
“Much like Kevin, Leo has provided strong and steady leadership to First Central,” Tubbs said. “He has demonstrated great skill as a leader, mentor, and decision-maker. Both Kevin and Leo have contributed greatly to the Ohnward corporate culture, a culture that is focused on team, community, and hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.