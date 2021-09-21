CLINTON — A Clinton woman has been granted suspended sentences on two felony drug charges.
Jodi L. Williams, 37, 720 1/2 S Fifth St., was sentenced Sept. 16 for one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. She pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
According to the affidavit, at 6:58 p.m. June 10, 2020, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South for an unresponsive woman sitting in a vehicle. An officer arrived on scene and saw an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat. She was turning blue and her lips were blue, court documents state. The woman had a good pulse at the time but appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose.
Officers began to look through bags near the woman to try to find identification. The Clinton Fire Department removed a black drawstring bag the victim was wearing. While looking for identification, an officer located a gold and silver zippered bag and found multiple bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The suspected methamphetamine in the four bags weighed over 53 grams, court records state.
The officer located a bag containing a brown, chalky substance that he believed was heroin. The suspected heroin weighed 1.07 grams. The officer also located a bag with a white and green pressed pill that was an unknown substance, one THC vape cartridge attached to a vape pen and a black digital scale with methamphetamine residue, court documents said.
District Court Judge Stuart Werling last week ordered sentences to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years and not to exceed five years both be suspended. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Fines of $1,000 and $750 were imposed.
Williams was placed on supervised to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for three years upon conditions prescribed. The conditions were ordered to include Williams enrolling in and successfully drug treatment programming at Prelude as soon as bed space is available. Williams was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation from an approved provider at her own cost and follow through with any recommended treatment and aftercare. Williams was ordered to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation.
One count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed, with costs assessed to Williams.
