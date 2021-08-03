CLINTON — Prosecutors will recommend a Clinton woman receive a suspended sentence on two felony drug charges, according to a plea agreement reached in the case.
Jodi L. Williams, 37, 720 1/2 S. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony. The plea agreement was filed last week. The order accepting plea and setting sentencing was filed Monday.
The plea agreement says the State will recommend a suspended sentence and the minimum fine, surcharges, costs, and attorney fees. The State will recommend Williams successfully complete any recommendations contained in the Pre-Sentence Investigation Report, the plea agreement states. Williams is also to have no further law violations during the period of probation, abstain from consuming alcoholic beverages or illegal controlled substances, submit to random urinalysis, maintain stable employment and residency, obtain a GED and cooperate with any other conditions ordered by a probation officer, the plea agreements says. The plea is an open plea and the Court is not bound by the recommendation.
One count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, will be dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Williams, according to the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Sept. 16.
According to the affidavit, at 6:58 p.m. June 10, 2020, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South for an unresponsive woman sitting in a vehicle. An officer arrived on scene and saw an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat. She was turning blue and her lips were blue, court documents state. The woman had a good pulse at the time but appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose.
Officers began to look through bags near the woman to try to find identification. The Clinton Fire Department removed a black drawstring bag the victim was wearing. While looking for identification, an officer located a gold and silver zippered bag and found multiple bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The suspected methamphetamine in the four bags weighed over 53 grams, court records state.
The officer located a bag containing a brown, chalky substance that he believed was heroin. The suspected heroin weighed 1.07 grams. The officer also located a bag with a white and green pressed pill that was an unknown substance, one THC vape cartridge attached to a vape pen and a black digital scale with methamphetamine residue, court documents said.
The officer called MercyOne’s emergency room, where Williams was transported by the Clinton Fire Department. The nurse said Williams left the hospital and told the nurse she had to leave before the police arrived.
