DEWITT — The LincolnWay Community Foundation advisory board has hired Amanda Willimack as its new executive director following the retirement of longtime volunteer Pat Henricksen, who will move to a seat on the board.
“I can’t say enough good things about Amanda. She is personable, hardworking, honest, confident, has great communication skills. She’s just a jewel,” Henricksen said. “I’m so thankful to have her as director, leading LincolnWay into the future.”
In her new role, Willimack will help the Community Foundation in its mission to understand rural Clinton County’s greatest needs and inspire local generosity to facilitate solutions.
The Foundation awards annual grants, honors nonprofits and leaders under 40, and supports dozens of endowment funds that provide annual payouts to strengthen nonprofits and improve quality of life throughout the area.
“I think I have been in training for this role all of my life,” Willimack said. “My parents were very involved in our community, always volunteering, giving back, and sharing their talents. I have continued that tradition, serving on various committees when I was in high school and college, and now within our church, school, and other organizations in DeWitt.”
Willimack is currently the office manager at Greenview Farms, where she appreciates working in a team environment where everyone works toward a shared goal.
In 2004, when her family moved to DeWitt, she began working for the Farm Service Agency.
“The 11 years I spent there as a program technician was a great place for me to get to know people in the county and learn about the small towns and great places within Clinton County,” she said.
In 2015, Willimack joined the Clinton County Dolly Parton Imagination Library committee. She became the program coordinator the following year, working closely with Henricksen and learning about the impact of the Foundation along the way.
“I am most excited to be able to witness the Foundation’s work firsthand and see the positive impacts of that work in our communities,” Willimack said. “We have a fantastic board of directors and so many strong leaders in our towns who I’m excited to work with.”
Willimack’s husband of 18 years, Matt, grew up in DeWitt. Their daughter Mairead is a junior and son Owen is a freshman.
“We love to travel and explore new places,” she said. She also enjoys cooking, reading, hiking, golfing and spending time with family and friends.
“Amanda came to us with several boxes already checked,” said foundation board chair John Peavey. “She’s widely known and respected in the community, has a history of successful, active volunteerism, has worked with Pat Henricksen, and most importantly, she loves DeWitt.”
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, LincolnWay Community Foundation assists in charitable projects and programs that contribute to the quality of life in rural Clinton County.
The foundation provides grants, scholarships, tax benefits and administration services to organizations, churches, schools and individuals with charitable intent in Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland.
To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway.
