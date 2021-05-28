Clinton city officials announced today that Economic Growth Corporation has closed on $13.88 million in financing to redevelop the historic Wilson Building in downtown Clinton. A groundbreaking date will be set sometime in the middle of June.
Wilson Building development takes major step forward
