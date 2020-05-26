CLINTON — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down throughout the region Saturday.
A tornado that touched down in Whiteside County, Illinois, near Coleta, was the most powerful tornado of the four. The EF-1 tornado packing winds of 100 miles per hour stayed on the ground for 12 miles, crossing into Carroll County. Additionally, the tornado snapped a 14-inch diameter tree, caused shingle damage, and downed power lines, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado near Lost Nation tornado touched down around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Lasting 3 minutes, the EF-0 tornado stayed on the ground for a little over a mile, with maximum winds howling at 85 miles per hour.
Over in Jackson County, an EF-0 tornado that struck near Maquoketa was on the ground for roughly 4 minutes and caused some shingle damage at a few homes near Prairie Creek Golf Course.
An EF-U tornado, which means the wind speeds are unknown, briefly touched the ground near Andrew.
Andy Ervin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, said the weather conditions were favorable for tornadic thunderstorms. He said winds on the surface were coming out of the southeast while winds aloft were blowing out of the southwest, making the severe storms rotate along a warm front that laid right across the region. Ervin said with so much instability, storms popped up and produced funnel clouds that touched the ground.
Ervin said that although tornadic storms are not in the forecast for the near future, isolated severe thunderstorms over the next few days are not out of the question.
“At this point, the way things are coming together because of the cloud cover, I don’t think we’re going to see quite the instability for tornadoes like we had before,” Ervin said. “But the main threat will be heavy rainfall from these storms through Thursday.”
Heavy rainfall has been prevalent over the area in May. Ervin said Davenport is just shy of 5 inches of rainfall for the month, which is over an inch above normal. In Illinois, a river flood warning remains in effect for the Rock River until Thursday from Moline to Joslin. The river is at 13.4 feet; flood stage is 12 feet at Joslin.
He said the hot muggy weather should give way to better conditions by the weekend.
“We’re going to keep the heat and humidity around for another day or two here,” Ervin said. “As the cold front slowly gets through here from central Iowa, and it’s going to take all the way through Thursday to get through here, but once it gets passed we are looking at cooler temperatures for Friday through the weekend.”
Ervin said the Gateway area can expect highs in the low to mid-70s over the weekend, but the hot weather will return around this time next week.
