CLINTON — A Clinton firefighter has been named the recipient of the American Legion of Iowa's Firefighter of the Year award.
The Clinton Fire Department was notified last week that Lt. Ryan Winkler has been selected by the American Legion of Iowa as the award recipient. Winkler will be recognized at the Annual Department Convention in July 2022 in Des Moines.
On Nov. 15, 2021, the Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 announced Winkler had been chosen as the Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton. Winkler was recognized for two of his lifesaving efforts – one in 2018 for a male who had attempted suicide and one in 2019 for an unresponsive resident of a house fire.
Winkler’s nomination has now moved forward to the National Affairs Committee for consideration for the National Firefighter of the Year Award.
