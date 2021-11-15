CLINTON — Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced that Clinton Fire Lt. Ryan Winkler has been chosen Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton.
Winkler was recognized for two of his lifesaving efforts – one in 2018 for a male who had attempted suicide and one in 2019 for a resident found unresponsive during a house fire.
Winkler started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on Nov. 23, 2009, and quickly climbed to the rank of lieutenant. Winkler earned an associate’s degree in fire science from Kirkwood Community College.
He is a National Registered Paramedic, Iowa-certified Firefighter I and II, Fire Instructor I and a Fire Officer I and II. He has taught emergency medical technician courses for Clinton Community College. High-angle rope rescue and confined-space training are some of his main specialties and he teaches these skills to others.
He participates in many events in his home community of Charlotte. Winkler and his wife, Callie, sponsor a fund-raising can drive for the community’s fireworks celebration. They operate several small businesses, including the Charlotte Car Wash and 136 Custom Harvesting Company. He volunteers with the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department and serves as that department's training officer. He also is a member of the Charlotte-area medical first responders group, providing initial first aid for the community.
