CLINTON — The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm will spread moderate to heavy snow and mixed precipitation throughout the area beginning Tuesday afternoon.
A storm warning is in effect from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday for eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. The NWS predicts 1-3 inches of snow for Clinton Tuesday afternoon and another 3-5 inches of snow and sleet accumulation Tuesday night.
Freezing rain is expected between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
The heaviest snow — 6 to 9 inches — is forecast for Milledgeville, Iowa City and Sigourney and areas north of that line, the NWS said. Snow totals of 3-6 inches are possible Tuesday immediately south of that line and includes the I-80 corridor.
During the heaviest period of snow, from late Tuesday afternoon through midnight, snowfall will likely reach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, especially north of I-80, the NWS said.
A rapid change to sleet and freezing rain is expected in counties along and south of I-80. Sleet may reach as far north as Highway 30 Tuesday night as temperatures warm aloft, the NWS said.
A tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain is possible, mostly south of I-80, before precipitation changes to rain Tuesday night.
The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute as drivers head home from work and may impact the Wednesday morning commute to work, the NWS said.
Southeast winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour and may decrease visibility to a quarter of a mile in areas of heavy snow Tuesday afternoon and night.
The NWS advises that people who must travel keep extra flashlights, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency. The latest road conditions are available in each state by calling 5-1-1.
More snow is expected Thursday and Friday.
