CLINTON — A major winter storm is brewing and aiming for the central parts of the Midwest on Tuesday into Wednesday. But, forecasters are predicting lesser amounts of snow for the greater Clinton area.
WHBF Local Four’s Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray says trying to predict this weather system is complicated.
“Clinton is not going to end up getting very much snow,” McCray said. “This is a good example of how the computer models can change a lot in a span of a few days. Over the weekend, it looked like Clinton could get 6 inches of snow, but now as the storm gets closer, and we get more details, it looks like the snow is going to be a lot lighter in Clinton.”
McCray says the area could get roughly an inch of snow while places south and east of Clinton will see higher amounts. But he cautioned this storm system is still taking shape and people should monitor the latest forecast.
Though the snowfall totals are forecast to be less than originally anticipated, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.
“It does appear this isn’t going to be as a significant event for us, as we originally thought,” Chance Kness, coordinator of CCEMA said. “Hopefully that’s the case. The forecasters that were discussing it, they were discussing how difficult this particular event was to forecast. There are some complexities to that.”
Kness along with others sat in on a webinar with meteorologists from the National Weather Service Office in the Quad-Cities on Monday afternoon. Forecasters are predicting the heaviest amounts of snow will fall on Tuesday late afternoon into Tuesday night. Additionally, the total snow fall gradient will be over a short distance. For example, parts of Scott County, Iowa can see a light dusting and 10 to 15 miles to the south and east in Rock Island County, Illinois, that area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.
Kness did say he would reach out to his partners across Clinton County and update them on the latest snowfall projections and says everyone will remain on alert until the storm has passed.
In addition, Kness says people should stay off the road ways if weather conditions deteriorate.
Despite the uncertainty of the forecast, that did not stop people from coming to O’Donnell Ace Hardware in downtown Clinton to get winter weather items ahead of the storm.
“We definitely (sold) ice melt to get prepared for the after effects,” Shane Pinder, assistant manager, said. “Shovels, we’ve even sold a snow blower already too. A lot of people are looking for them trying to get that last minute deal.”
Pinder says the most popular item people can buy for the storm is a “Snow Plow” shovel which works just like the name.
