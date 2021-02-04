CLINTON - A winter storm warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for portions of east central Iowa and northwestern Illinois.
According to the National Weather Service, a fast-moving arctic cold front will bring dangerous conditions to portions of the area today and tonight. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, is moving into eastern Iowa this morning, then as the cold front moves in from the west during the mid-morning, the rain will switch to snow.
Strong winds and falling temperatures behind the front will cause any wet roads to quickly freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River around noon, and central Illinois by mid- afternoon.
Snow is expected to fall for several hours after the change over and become heavy at times, with up to 5 inches of snow expected to fall.
Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White-out conditions are possible in open areas, and some areas may experience periods of near blizzard conditions, especially across east central and northeast Iowa.
Wind chills will drop to 5 below to 15 below zero late Thursday night along and north of I-80, and will be very dangerous to anyone stranded out in the storm.
With winds gusting as high as 45 mph, visibility may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at times.
Travel today will become dangerous, especially by afternoon, and last through the evening commute. Significant drifting snow will be a problem through Friday morning.
The NWS says those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state motorists are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
Here is a link to road conditions as provided by the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/road_conditions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.