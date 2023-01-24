CLINTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for east central Iowa and northwest Illinois. It will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. The National Weather Service says roads are expected to be slippery. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute.
The advisory includes Jackson and Clinton counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside counties in Illinois. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
