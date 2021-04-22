DEWITT — For the better part of three days, DeWitt Public Works Director Matt Proctor and Gary Felsing with the city’s streets division cruised up and down the roads in DeWitt.
But this wasn’t a joy ride.
They were taking notice of the roadways that need fixing this summer.
“We drove up and down each street, avenue and cul-de-sac,” Proctor said.
The product of their three-day jaunt included a list of nearly 70 different roads and alleys that need work of varying levels. It amounts to an extensive, $100,000 investment in asphalt patching this summer.
The largest of the patching projects will be on Westbrook Drive. The road through the park will see nearly 2,000 square feet of new asphalt. The road was closed for more than a week in March due to surface damage caused primarily by frost. The closure was to limit traffic on the road and, in turn, limit the damage.
Proctor said when the frost under the surface freezes, moisture on the roadbed has nowhere to go. It causes road surface damage “that looks like an alligator’s back,” Proctor said.
The asphalt patching will be done primarily near the park’s entrance by 11th Street until the first speed bump, Proctor said.
Another sizable patch job will take place in the 1200 block of Circle Drive that includes over 900 square feet of new asphalt.
The sizable investment in asphalt patching required the city to hire a third party.
“A lot of guys can pour concrete, and we will do concrete patches in-house with our own staff,” Proctor said. “This is something that is better suited for contractors. We can do small asphalt patches, but I would say the expertise is not there. And the timeframe that these guys can do the work is time that we should use to grind out stumps (left by storm-damaged trees).”
The overall scope of the 2021 asphalt patching covers more than 21,000 square feet of roadway, a behemoth compared to last year’s 14,000 square feet. Most of the extra square footage is in alleyways, an area Proctor said was targeted this year.
Due to the amount of work and investment, Proctor said the city would not conduct a single large street reconstruction project as it typically does each year. Last year’s large undertaking was a resurfacing job of South Sixth Avenue.
City documents say the citywide asphalt work will be completed by July 30.
Proctor said in addition to the numerous patch jobs, the city also plans to resurface two blocks of Seventh Avenue and four blocks of 12th Avenue.
Boxed-in?
The city has eyed a box culvert replacement along 11th Street near MJ’s East convenience for a couple years. It was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with wet weather, pushed it back.
Proctor said he’d like to complete the project this year, but due to its location on a main thoroughfare, the window to get it completed is difficult to set.
“During the time we would like to do it, we have the fair and RAGBRAI,” Proctor said. “We can’t close down 11th during RAGBRAI.”
Proctor said he and contractors are eyeing an Aug. 1 start date for the project, which could take anywhere from three weeks to a month to complete, he said. It would require a full closure of 11th Street.
“There’s never a good time when you have to close a main thoroughfare,” he said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
