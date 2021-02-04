CLINTON - With the combination of rain, freezing rain and a fast-moving arctic cold front, the city of Clinton will be exposed to a high potential for flash freezing.
According to a city press release, Public Works employees will be applying brine and salt products to help with road conditions, although the pre-treatment will have little effect on road conditions until the road and ambient temperatures reach approximately 20 degrees Fahrenheit. The city encourages limited travel for the next 24 hours. Please use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 3, option 3 with any questions on this matter.
