CLINTON — School age children can receive free haircuts at Eva’s Hair Mechanix Thursday. Whether stylists will give those cuts inside or out depends on a utility company.
The hair salon at 91 Main Ave. has been without power since Monday’s storm blew through Clinton. Owner Kelley Bielenberg cut hair in available light with the salon’s front door open Wednesday afternoon.
“Last year we did about 100 haircuts,” Bielenberg said as she finished cutting Kaiden McCutcheon’s curls. Bielenberg started the event in 2019.
Children age 5 to 17 are eligible for the free haircuts. Bielenberg, Melissa Davis and Jenica Schmit will cut hair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
The stylists will be wearing masks, said Bielenberg. “Obviously. Because we’ll have lots of people.”
Students from any school district are welcome to the free service. Bielenberg expects a crowd because the annual Back 2 School Bash — which always includes stylists giving free haircuts — has been canceled for 2020.
Many students who couldn’t make the Back 2 School Bash last year visited Eva’s for a cut a couple of weeks later, Bielenberg said. Without the Bash, more students may take advantage of Eva’s offer.
“We’ll have it inside if power is on,” Bielenberg said Wednesday. If power has not been restored, stylists will cut hair outside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.