CLINTON — The Felix Adler Discovery Center on Saturday celebrated its 34th annual Felix Adler Day, a family festival that honors Clinton’s famous clown.
Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind said more than 2,000 visitors attended the five-hour festival, many from out of town, with children, parents and grandparents enjoying the beautiful weather.
At least 1,000 of them came inside the children’s museum in addition to being outside to play,” Lind said. “It took more than 90 volunteers to run the festival and more than 35 corporate sponsors to make it possible.”
The festival featured pony rides, a petting zoo, the Sawmill Museum’s train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, games in a big game tent with prizes every time, arm or hand painting, balloon art, and food by Creative Catering Caravan. Children also could play at a water table and a bubble creation station, with sidewalk chalk, and see free performances on the Showcase Stage under the big top. Those included the opening of the festival with the national anthem, the Mellenia Tae Kwon Do Academy, the River City Municipal Band and the Carousel School of Dance.
The celebration was held on, and in honor of, what would have been Frank B. “Felix” Adler’s 128th birthday.
Born Frank Spencer Bartlett Adler in 1895 in Clinton, Adler was a beloved American figure and a pioneer of professional clowning. He joined the Ringling Bros. Circus after performing in vaudeville and serving in World War I.
He performed for more than 50 years in the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. During Adler’s time with Ringling Bros., he officially became known as “Funny Felix the Clown.” Adler was the first clown to appear on television and was known as “The Whitehouse Clown,” having performed for three sitting presidents: Calvin Coolidge, Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt.
Adler starred in Cecil B. DeMille’s Hollywood blockbuster “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Throughout his career, Adler returned to Clinton to give benefit shows for the Clinton Boys Club and for children at Jefferson Elementary School. He retired in 1959 and died in 1960. He is buried in Clinton’s Springdale Cemetery.
All proceeds from Felix Adler Day benefit the Discovery Center, a nonprofit children’s museum.
