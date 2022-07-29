CLINTON - In the wake of a Clinton city councilwoman's resignation, the City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday night to determine how to fill the now-vacant seat.
At-large Councilwoman Nancy Witt, who was elected in November and turned in her resignation effective July 23, cited the recent death of her husband and resulting personal issues as the reasons for her resignation.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Clinton City Hall to discuss how to proceed with filling the position, whether by appointment or special election, and direct city staff accordingly.
If the council decides to appoint her replacement, the council will convene a public hearing, pursuant to city Code. The council that night then would consider a resolution declaring the City Council to act as a nominating committee and would begin establishing a list of names of eligible electors willing to serve.
The Code also states that nothing preempts the citizens’ right to petition for an election, as provided by state law.
The council is to fill the vacancy from the established list within 40 days of the occurrence of the vacancy. Anyone interested in being appointed to the seat would have to apply by 3 p.m. Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.