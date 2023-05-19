CLINTON — A longtime Clinton defense attorney was honored Thursday with the City of Clinton's Human Rights Award.
Jack Wolfe received the Clinton Human Rights Commission's award during a ceremony at Clinton City Hall.
Wolfe, who has served as a public defender and in private practice, was praised by nominator Art Ollie for his decades-long career providing legal representation to people regardless of their social and/or economic circumstance. Wolfe also was involved in the NAACP when it was active in Clinton years ago, Ollie said.
"Jack has always sort of been a hero of mine," Ollie said. "I've admired Jack for an awfully long time, precisely because of the qualities that make him eligible for this award. He's been this way all his life."
The Iowa Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in the areas of credit, education, employment, housing, public and accommodations. The Clinton Human Rights Commission processes human rights/civil rights complaints on behalf of and in coordination with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
"He's very much deserving of the award and very much a person in tune with the mission of this commission," Ollie said.
Thursday's ceremony marks Clinton's 17th annual Human Rights Award, which is given to a person or group that embodies the spirit of human rights.
"I have, in my practice, been more concerned about those who are lower income, not wealthy, who are accused of crimes in our community," Wolfe said when accepting the award. "They shouldn't be neglected. They shouldn't be overlooked and I think that part of my job is to try to make sure they are given fair treatment."
He said that viewpoint most likely comes from his ancestors' background. In the late 1840s, his four sets of great-grandparents came to America from Ireland. One set came from County Tipperary, where the family had lived for generations. In 1846, they were told they had to leave Ireland, a decision made by the land holder and one that was probably economically sound, he said.
"It made sense for the person who owned the property. It made sense for the person who had the wealth," he said. "But for them it was destroying their way of life."
The time came for the move, and Ireland was going through a very severe famine and disease was spreading, Wolfe said. More than 1.5 million people died from famine and disease. It was at that point when his great-grandfather became ill and a request was made to see if their removal from the property could be postponed by one or two weeks.
"They were told no. That was it. They just had to leave," he said. "There was no one to speak on their behalf. No one to assist them."
So the family left, and within the week, his great-grandfather died on the way. The rest of the family continued to the ship, landed in New York and within two weeks, the great-grandmother died.
"This was not uncommon. This was what happened," he said. "The disease swept the area and those who were poor and those who lacked establishment had to face those possibilities. In looking at that, that didn't seem fair to me. It didn't seem just.
"I hope that the individuals I have represented, they have felt that I helped them be treated fairly," he said. "Not always succeeding and, shall we say "winning'", but in trying to say they were given a fair shake. And if at all possible, they were lifted in a situation where they could return to the community and have a worthwhile life."
