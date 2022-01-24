CLINTON - Clinton's long-time representative in the Iowa House announced this weekend that she will not seek re-election.
State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who has represented House District 98 in Iowa’s General Assembly since 2011, will not be running for re-election in new House District 69, she said Sunday.
House District 98 includes Andover, Charolotte, Clinton, Goose Lake, Low Moor and surrounding unincorporated areas, while the newly drawn House District 69, while similar to House District 98, adds Camanche and removes Low Moor and Charlotte. The change is the result of redistricting approved by the Iowa Legislature in late 2021.
“It sounds like a cliché, I know, but it really has been such an honor and privilege to represent House District 98 for the past 12 years," Wolfe said Sunday. "I’ve done my best to keep my constituents informed about pending legislation, to seek input from my constituents – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents - before voting on controversial bills, and to speak out and push back against legislation and policies that I know are bad for the majority of citizens in my district.
"It has been an always interesting, often enjoyable, and sometimes incredibly frustrating journey and while I’m grateful to my constituents for the support, patience, and understanding that they’ve provided over the past 12 years, it’s time I retire from public office and get back to practicing law full time."
She said she remains optimistic about the future of her district and the state.
"And I’m hopeful that in November the citizens of new House District 69 will elect and support a state representative who, like me, sincerely believes that Iowa does better when we all do better. Emphasis on all," she said.
Republican Tom Determann, of Clinton, a current member of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, announced last week that he will run for the House District 69 seat.
