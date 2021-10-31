CLINTON — District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert suspended a prison sentence for a Clinton woman who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in August.
Whitney S. Joslin, 23, 266 18th Place, appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court for sentencing on one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony.
Bert suspended a 10-year sentence, placed Joslin on supervised probation for three years and ordered her to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using illegal substances and subject herself to random urinalysis.
Bert also suspended a $1,000.
One count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; was dismissed with costs assessed to Joslin.
Murray D. Henricks Jr., 24, 266 18th Place, is also charged in connection with the case. He pleaded guilty in September in the case and other separate felony cases.
Henricks pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class C felony, in the related case. He pleaded guilty in separate cases to one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; two counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and probation revocation, according to the plea agreement.
The State will recommend incarceration for up to 20 years, according to the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
According to a court affidavit, at about 2 p.m. August 26, 2020, the Blackhawk Area Task Force used a confidential source to conduct a controlled purchase of purported crystal methamphetamine from Henricks.
The confidential source agreed to purchase purported methamphetamine from Henricks. When the source arrived at 266 18th Place, Henricks said he would send a woman with the drugs.
Blackhawk Area Task Force members saw Joslin exchange purported methamphetamine and money with the confidential source. The drugs tested positive for the presumptive presence of methamphetamine and weighed about 9.03 grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.