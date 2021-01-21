CLINTON — A Clinton woman is set to be arraigned on a charge of accessory to a felony in connection with the whereabouts of a man wanted for first-degree murder.
Elisha Reed will appear before a Clinton County District Court judge at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on that charge, which was filed in connection with a warrant seeking the arrest of Carlton Douglas Jr. for first-degree murder.
Police had been searching for Douglas since shortly after the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26. Hood was shot that evening at Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., and transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
Douglas was taken into custody Jan. 3 at 520 N. 13th St., Clinton, after police learned of his whereabouts shortly around 7:30 a.m. that day, after a family member of Reed's told police Douglas was at the home. About two hours later, officers went to the home and arrested Douglas. Reed also was there. Douglas is being held in the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $1 million, cash only.
Reed was taken to the Clinton Police Department, and according to the criminal complaint, admitted she was aware that Douglas was wanted in the shooting death case. She told police she and Douglas have a 3-year-old daughter together and that she has known him for five to six years.
According to court records, she told police that she received a phone call from Douglas at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 asking if he could come over to the house. He arrived later that evening and she said she did not feel threatened threatened by him. Reed did not call police because he is the father of her child, the criminal complaint said.
According to court documents detailing the shooting, Hood had pulled up to the store, with a female friend and her son in a vehicle, around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3. The woman and her son got out of the vehicle, a Saturn Outlook, and went inside the store to use the ATM. Hood remained in the vehicle, which was parked by the convenience store’s front door. As he waited, another vehicle pulled up next to the Saturn Outlook’s driver’s side, and a passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who was with Hood told police she was at the ATM, which is located by the front door, when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as “C”, get into the passenger side of a four-door car that was parked next to Hood. The vehicle and another car parked next to it left the lot and headed west together on Eighth Avenue South, court records state.
The woman explained to police that Hood about a week earlier had been kicked out of his previous girlfriend’s home and had been staying with her. She also reported that the alleged shooter, later identified as Douglas, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood moved into her place, had asked to see Hood and told the woman to tell Hood that he was looking for him. The woman told police she believed the former girlfriend, who has a child with Douglas, had ended her relationship with Hood and was again seeing Douglas. She also said the ex-girlfriend is pregnant with Hood’s child.
The court affidavit also details an incident that happened four days prior to the fatal shooting in which police were called to the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south in Clinton, where Douglas reported his car had been shot several times. At that time, Hood’s ex-girlfriend, who was with Douglas when talking to police, told police she is pregnant with Hood’s child and that she believed he was responsible for the damage to Douglas’s car.
Under Iowa Code, first-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole.
