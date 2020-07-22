(Editor's note: The story has been changed to note that the pedestrian was a woman.)
MORRISON, Ill. — A pedestrian killed by a train in Whiteside County remains unidentified, the Morrison Police Dept. said Wednesday.
About 4:21 a.m. Wednesday, Union Pacific Railway reported an incident with a pedestrian east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison, according to Morrison Police.
A Union Pacific Railway train traveling westbound on the north set of tracks struck a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.
The woman has yet to be identified, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Morrison Police Depart. at 815-772-7659.
Police are releasing no further information. The incident is under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and Whiteside County Coroner.
Assisting Morrison Police were the Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services, Whiteside County Coroner, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railway Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.