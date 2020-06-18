FULTON, Ill. — A woman died Wednesday night after a tree fell on her in rural Fulton.
Jodi L. Housenga, 54, was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. at MercyOne Clinton, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.
Deputies were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, via a 911 call, to 17360 Diamond Road, in rural Fulton, for a report that a tree had fallen on the woman. Housenga was transported by ambulance to MercyOne and later pronounced dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.