CLINTON — A Clinton woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser-included felony drug charge stemming from a January shoplifting report.
Veronica M. White, 29, 3211 Cleveland St., pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. The plea is an open plea, the plea agreements says. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Dec. 10.
According to a court affidavit, police were called to a shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 26. The caller said the suspect was a white woman pushing a cart with a small dog inside. An officer saw a woman matching the description walking toward Kohl’s department store at the time of the report.
According to the affidavit, White said that Walmart employees stopped her, and she gave them a few clothing items she had in her possession. White said she must have forgotten to scan the items.
The officer requested White walk back to Walmart with her cart and dog. White initially refused and the officer placed her in handcuffs and put her in the back of the squad vehicle, according to court documents.
The officer told White that she was not under arrest but was being detained until the officer could complete the investigation, the affidavit says. White later pushed the cart of groceries back to Walmart.
A Walmart associate said she saw White conceal items and pass the last point of sale without attempting to pay for the items. White stole $57.51 in merchandise, according to the associate.
The officer took White back to the squad vehicle and issued her a no trespass for Walmart. The officer transported White to the Clinton Police Department, where the officer found more stolen merchandise in White’s purse, the affidavit says.
The officer also found a white kit with three syringes filled with suspected liquid methamphetamine and three empty syringes.
Police also found a white plastic container with about 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
