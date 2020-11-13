CLINTON —The Clinton Women's Club has canceled the George Curtis Mansion open house scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22 due to COVID-19.
The Club will sell nuts and chocolate-covered nuts during its annual fundraiser. The Club offers 38 kinds of nuts and candies, mostly in one pound tins or boxes.
The snacks will be available for purchase at Clinton Printing after Nov. 17 and online at cwc-nuts.terilyn.com. Residents may also call Jeanette Petersen at 563-249-5861 to make arrangements to purchase nuts.
The Curtis Mansion is still available to rent for small Christmas parties in December by phoning Petersen, the house manager.
Members of the Clinton Women’s Club met monthly until March, when the coronavirus came and has only met once in July. No plans have been made for future events, but rentals and tours are available by appointment, the Club said.
