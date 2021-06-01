CLINTON — Members of the Clinton Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at the George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. South.
A box lunch will be served at noon, and James Beaudry, artistic director of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, will tell about the 2021 season on the boat.
Judy Carstensen will be in charge.
Plans will be completed for the Breakfast on the Porch set for Sunday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mansion and on the porch. Members will bring baked goods, juice and fruit, while scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy will be made in the kitchen. Joyce Devereaux, Lois Spalding and Karen Tate will co-chair the event.
