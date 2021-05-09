CLINTON — The Clinton Women’s Club will have its first meeting since the pandemic Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at the George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S. Karen Tate is chairman.
The Club will complete plans for its annual Breakfast on the Porch. The event is set for Sunday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Since the 1950s, the annual breakfast has been held in June—until it was canceled last year.
Tours of the historic Clinton home are available by appointment. Call 563-249-5861 to make an appointment. The house may be rented for showers, weddings, dinners and luncheons.
