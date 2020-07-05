CLINTON — The City of Clinton approved a contract with BWC Excavating for $996,355 last week to reconstruct the intersection at North Third Street and Main Avenue.
The bid was the lowest of three submitted for the project, which was estimated at $885,000 in February. Eastern Iowa Excavating bid $1.04 million; Hawkeye Paving bid $1.11 million.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will pay 50% of the project, City Administrator Matt Brooke said last month. Contractors are expected to begin work July 16.
The project is a rather big one, said Brooke. Four lanes will be reduced to three from 17th Avenue North to Main. New crosswalks with three-foot high buttons — to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act — will be installed.
Timing of traffic lights will change according to where cars sit at the intersection, Brooke said.
Rather than using set timers based on historic traffic flow at an intersection, smart traffic lights are equipped with radar, cameras and other sensors to manage traffic flows, according to 2019 Time magazine article.
The intersection is hazardous for drivers making left turns and southbound, City Clerk Lisa Frederick said Wednesday, and police have seen several accidents there.
The lanes are narrow and will be replaced with two lanes and a dedicated turn lane which will make the lanes wider, she said.
The North Third Street project is expected to begin July 16 and finish by Dec. 15, weather permitting, Brooke said.
Mayor Scott Maddasion asked if the no-right-turn sign will remain.
"No. You'll be able to do right turn on red in the future," said Brooke. "Once everything is done."
