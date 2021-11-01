MORRISON, Ill. — On the Move with Parks and Rec announced last week that it has broken ground for Morrison's Bark Park.
Josh Gown, of Morrison, and his crew began work on the project Oct. 20. Jim Strating from On the Move was present, cleaning up the fence line, planting grass seed and assisting and answering questions as needed, On the Move said.
Concrete for the park entrance was poured Oct. 22, leaving space for memorial bricks. Logan Contractors donated rebar for the project to help alleviate costs.
Two bids for fencing are pending, said On the Move. It hopes to raise the fence this fall, but that will depend on the fencing companies and weather, the organization said.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the Morrison Bark Park may send a check or drop off a donation at TBK Bank, 211 W. Main Street, Morrison IL 61270. Checks should be made payable to Morrison Lions Foundation, NFP which is partnering with On the Move to create the dog park.
Note “Dog Park” on the envelope and the check.
Residents may also donate on the Morrison Lions Foundation, NFP Facebook page. Residents donating $500 or more will have their names on signage at the Bark Park.
Memorial bricks may be purchased at TBK bank through any On the Move with Parks and Rec’s team member. Questions may be directed to Karla Burn at 815-535-6591.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.