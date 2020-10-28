CLINTON — Union workers picketed Canadian Pacific Railway in Clinton on Tuesday, saying that CP refuses to abide by an arbiter's decision in a wage dispute.
Close to 20 union members marched, held signs, handed out fliers and chanted "no justice, no peace" on Fourth Avenue South in front of the CP depot.
"We just settled an arbitration," said Galen Owen, first vice chairman for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Local 2430 out of Savanna, Illinois. CP was supposed to implement a wage increase within 10 days of the Sept. 25 decision by an arbiter, but did not, he said.
The wage dispute, which had dragged on for 5 1/2 years, affects about 210 employees, Owen said. "We're just asking for fair treatment."
Union members planned to demonstrate at another CP location Wednesday. Their fliers say the demonstration is for informational purposes only and is not a strike.
CP did not respond Wednesday to an inquiry about the wage dispute.
