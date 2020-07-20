CLINTON — Cloudy skies over the Gateway Area kept temperatures slightly below average for mid-July. Forecasters are predicting showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
Most storms that develop should remain scattered and short-lived, Garrett Heyd, the weekend meteorologist at WHBF-TV, said Monday. Severe weather chances are low.
"I don't think we will have much or any severe weather," Heyd said. "I know the Storm Prediction Center put out a marginal risk for Tuesday. The only threats the weather service seems to mention at all, and myself even doing my own analysis, things look to be primarily a wind event."
Threats of tornadoes or large hail are incredibly low, said Heyd. Heavy rain could be a threat, especially if the storms are slow-moving.
Heyd expects the weather pattern to stay around at least through Friday.
"We can expect rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday it looks a little wishy-washy. We will see," Heyd said.
"Thursday and Friday, we got more storm chances on the way. Unfortunately, though, about this time next week and on the weekend, we will be right back in the 90s," Heyd said.
Despite the wet weather late last week, Clinton is still in a D0 on the drought monitor, which means conditions are abnormally dry, but it is not quite a drought yet, Heyd said.
Rainfall this week will to improve dry conditions the corn and soybeans will not suffer, said Heyd.
Virgil L. Schmitt, Iowa St. Extension Field Agronomist in Muscatine, said crops across Eastern Iowa are doing well. The region is abnormally dry, he said, but the soil is very moist.
"One of the things we have going for us is, in general, we have really good soil moisture," Schmitt said. "And that is really not as concerning to us as it is to people in Western Iowa.
"For instance, there are some areas there that had less than five inches of rain since the growing season," Schmitt said.
Local residents will have to wait to see what happens with rain chances this week and if that will alleviate the D0 conditions across the area, Schmitt said. The rain has been spotty lately. Some areas received downpours and others did not receive any rain.
Temperatures across the Gateway Area will remain in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and mid to lower 80s through the rest of the workweek. Humidity and hot weather returns Saturday with temperatures in the 90s.
Rainfall over the next few days is expected to total a half of an inch to one inch, forecasters said.
