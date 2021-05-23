CLINTON — Instead of celebrating setting a world record over the weekend, four canoeists attempted to recover their sunken canoe from the the depths of the Mississippi River in Louisiana.
Mississippi Speed Record—a canoe team consisting of Scott Miller, Joel Ford, Perry Whitaker and Adam Macht—lost its bid to break a world record for fastest time to paddle the length of the Mississippi River late Thursday night when high waves swamped the canoe and it sank.
The team was about 135 miles from the end of the 2,300-mile journey, Miller said in a Facebook Live post Friday, and almost two hours ahead of the world record, when the River took the canoe.
Team MMZero, made up of father and daughter Kirk and Casey Millhone, and paddlers Bobby Johnson and Rod Price, set the world record of 17 days 19 hours and 45 minutes May 10.
Kirk, at 62, also holds the record for the oldest person hold the record, while Casey is the youngest female to do so.
Team MMZero passed through Lock and Dam 13 at Fulton, Illinois and paddled past Clinton and Camanche Thursday, April 29.
The following Monday, May 4, MSR launched its attempt to break the record, which was, at the time, 18 days, four hours and 51 minutes.
A large support team—including a powered boat—accompanied MSR downriver and maintained a social media presence that included photos, videos and fan posts from people along the way.
MSR passed through Lock and Dam 13 and paddled by Clinton Tuesday, May 11, stopping briefly in Camanche.
Well ahead of the new record during its trip through the locks and dams, MSR lost time on the lower Mississippi River and at one point was behind record-breaking pace.
But as the team neared the end of its trip, it posted times nearly two hours ahead of team MMZero.
"Team MMZero wishes Mississippi Speed Record the best of luck in reaching Mile Marker Zero," MMZero said when its record looked like it would fall. "Records are meant to be broken. Otherwise, what's the point?"
On May 19 at 9 p.m., MSR posted on Facebook that it was 1 hour and 44 minutes ahead of record pace. But Friday morning, fans awoke to a disappointing Facebook post, written by the team at 1 a.m.
"Our journey has come to a premature end, we have not set the record, but everyone is safe and warm and dry. Details to come. Thank you for all your support!"
A few hours later, Whitaker recounted the adventure and told fans that heavy winds had swamped the canoe in the middle of the night. The team lost everything in a few short minutes, he said.
In a live video a few hours later, Miller said the team fought extremely high winds and surf for a day or two. He was told the waves were four-feet high, but they seemed like 30, he said.
The boat was on the verge of filling with water much of the time as the team fought "ferocious" southeast winds, Miller said.
The team had nearly lost the canoe three times before: It hit a rock in Minnesota just north of the Twin Cities, put a hole in the boat at Navoo, Illinois, and took on water in the heavy surf south of Missouri, barely making shore.
But last night was the mortal blow for the beast," Miller said online Friday morning.
The team was paddling in the dark. Ford and Macht had been paddling for about 12 hours, so the team switched, putting Whitaker in the bow and Miller in the stern.
With massive ocean liners on one side and barges on the other, and huge waves hitting the canoe, Miller remembered thinking, "This is just not ... fun anymore."
In the middle of the "crazy river," with water filing the bow, the paddlers headed for the support boat, Miller said. They held on, riding the waves five feet up and five feet back down, worried that the canoe would go under the support boat and crush them all.
Should the team get away from the support boat, or abandon the canoe? In the end, the team didn't have to make the decision. The River did it for them.
The team had about two seconds to grab what it could and jump aboard the support boat before the Mississippi River took the canoe. "Well played, Mother Nature," Miller said.
MMZero also experienced the wrath of the River. It lost hours to tornadoes and high winds and one night nearly capsized in a whirlpool, the team said in a press release earlier this month.
Setting the world record was not Miller's only goal in undertaking the trip, he said to his Facebook audience. He also wanted to have a really good time.
"And I think that everybody had a really good time. I know I did," said Miller.
Conditions were consistently punishing, Miller said, far more harrowing and far more challenging than he could have guessed.
But Miller enjoyed the challenge. "It was an absolutely epic adventure."
