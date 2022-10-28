CLINTON — Do you ever think about how you want to be remembered? Are there things about your life that you want to share with your children and grandchildren, but you just aren’t sure where to begin?
Join local author and publisher Jodie Toohey from 6–8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Clinton Community College for her course, “Writing About Your Life and Legacy”.
Learn the strategies you need to get started on your life’s story. Bring your pen, paper, or laptop, and be prepared to walk away with ideas, direction, and the confidence to put you on the path to a sharable, written legacy.
This is your chance to loosen the reigns on your inner critic and free yourself to tell the stories that lie within. Your legacy is truly different than anyone else’s — and it deserves to be told in its own unique way.
Register online at eicc.edu/legacy. The cost of tuition is $19. Class will be held in Room 116 at CCC, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
Toohey earned her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University with an honors-program focus in creative writing. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa. In her career, Toohey has published nine works, including three poetry collections, five novels, and one non-fiction book.
Toohey owns a traditional publishing company, Legacy Book Press LLC, which publishes personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, and/or a combination. Having a special affinity to fellow-writers and soon-to-be authors, she enjoys leading writing workshops, coaching/mentoring, editing finished manuscripts, and helping with marketing planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.