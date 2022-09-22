DES MOINES - Women Lead Change has announced LaMetta Wynn is one of four 2022 Iowa Women of Achievement Awards honorees.
The Women of Achievement Awards recognize the contributions of historical Iowa women who made outstanding and lasting contributions to the citizens of Iowa, the nation, and/or the world. Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, non-profit dedicated to the development, advancement, and promotion of women, their organizations, and to impacting the economy and future workforce.
Wynn, who died in 2021, became the first black woman to hold the position of mayor in any Iowa municipality when she was elected mayor of Clinton in 1995. She served on state commissions as appointed by three governors, and through annual trips to Washington D.C., secured $50 million in federal aid for the city of Clinton.
Wynn was a registered nurse and served on the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors and Clinton School Board.
Wynn joins Mary J. Whitely Coggeshall, Dr. Christine Grant and Maria “Running Moccasins” Pearson on this year's slate of honorees.
Mary J. Whitely Coggeshall (1836-1911)
Mary J. Whitely Coggeshall was a state and national leader, orator, and writer in the suffrage movement, named by Carrie Chapman Catt as the mother of woman suffrage in Iowa. She settled in Des Moines in 1865 as a dedicated women’s rights advocate. Coggeshall was the first woman west of the Mississippi River to be elected to the board of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. She addressed the Iowa House and Senate Committees regularly and held other various roles in local and national suffrage associations.
Dr. Christine Grant (1936-2021)
Dr. Christine Grant was the first Director of Women’s Athletics at the University of Iowa, a strong advocate for Title IX and girls and women in sport, and a founding member of the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. She held roles on several NCAA committees, Women Leaders in College Sports, and Iowa Women’s Foundation. As an expert, consultant, and spokesperson for Title IX, Dr. Grant testified before Congress, and taught thousands about how the law works and how to comply in the area of athletics.
Maria, Running Moccasins, Pearson (1932-2003)
Maria, Running Moccasins, Pearson was an internationally-known American Indian leader who was considered the mother of repatriation. Her partnership with former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray led to the Iowa Burials Protection Act. After advocating across the nation, this core model in Iowa later led to the federal law of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. She served as the governor’s Liaison for Indian Affairs, and acted as an adviser on Indian health and rights.
Permanent plaques will be placed on the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines in their honor. Friends and family are invited to celebrate at an awards luncheon, in conjunction with the Central Iowa Conference, on Oct. 25 at the Iowa Events Center. Register at https://www.wlcglobal.org/events/iowa-women-achievement-awards-luncheon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.