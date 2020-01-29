CLINTON — A last push toward caucus night in Clinton will bring Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg and Jill Biden back to the Gateway area.
Yang, who spoke at Eagle Point Park on Thursday, will be back in Clinton today at 7:30 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW.
Pete Buttigieg will conduct a town-hall meeting at Clinton’s Masonic Center, 416 S. First St., Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Jill Biden will meet voters at the Clinton Biden for President Field office, 415 S. Second St. in Clinton at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Doors open at 11:15 a.m.
