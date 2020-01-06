CLINTON — The people of Iowa are the most powerful people in the country right now, Andrew Yang told voters Monday at Clinton’s Plaza Bowl.
During the February caucus, Iowans can start Yang on the road to the White House and lead America into a a new economy, a “trickle up” economy partly fueled by giving each American adult a dividend of $12,000 a year with no strings attached.
Yang is running on the same issues that led to a Donald Trump victory in 2016, he said, but his solutions will succeed where Trump’s made things worse.
It should have been a red flag that so many people would vote for a narcissist, Yang said. Why did Trump win?
One reason was the loss of jobs. Automation is taking over call centers, and self-driving robot trucks are being tested. Companies are concerned about the money they can save but not about the people they hurt, Yang said.
What will self-driving trucks mean for truckers and for workers at truck stops and cafes? How many people will stop at Iowa 80, Iowa’s largest truck stop when the trucks no longer have human drivers? Yang asked.
The country is told by the current administration that everything is great. Corporations’ profits are at an all-time high.
But anxiety, stress, mental illness, student loan debt and suicide are also at an all-time high, Yang said.
“D.C. can’t even see the people any more.”
Americans shouldn’t be judging prosperity by the fact that the gross national product is rising, Yang said. We should be measuring our country by life expectancy.
Life expectancy declined three years in a row. That’s highly unusual in a developed country, Yang said.
Yang’s new economy would include a basic income, championed in the past by Thomas Paine and Martin Luther King Jr., Yang said. The State of Alaska pays a yearly dividend to every resident.
According to a 2017 article in Business Insider, Alaska pays each of its residents a share of the state’s oil wealth as part of the Permanent Fund Dividend Division, part of the Alaska Department of Revenue.
The amount paid to each citizen varies year to year, depending on the value of the state’s vast oil reserves. In 2015 the payout was $2,072 per citizen. In 2017 it was $1,100.
Yang’s Freedom Dividend would give each American adult a universal basic income of $1,000 per month, $12,000 a year. This would enable all Americans to pay their bills, educate themselves, start businesses, be more creative, stay healthy, relocate for work, spend time with their children, take care of loved ones and have a real stake in the future, Yang’s website says.
A Universal Basic Income at this level would permanently grow the economy by 12.56% to 13.10% — or about $2.5 trillion by 2025 — and increase the labor force by 4.5 to 4.7 million people, according to the Yang campaign.
A guaranteed income to every American will save the country money on incarceration and homelessness, Yang said. Trickle up will pay for itself.
The Freedom Dividend wouldn’t come from oil money as Alaska’s dividend does, but from technology, Yang said. The American people deserve their fair share of profits from Amazon and Google, money which people will put back into their communities, increasing economic activity and revenue.
“Is it Amazon’s fault they paid zero in taxes last year?” Yang asked. No, it’s our fault. It’s the government’s fault, he said, adding that laws need to be changed so corporations pay taxes and the money can be shared among the people. “We can build a trickle up economy,” Yang said.
“It’s been a long three years, I know,” said Yang. “But it’s about to end.
“This is our chance to retake our government.”
